Gaofen-13, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan, is part of an expanding network of remote sensing satellites. Photo: XinhuaGaofen-13, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan, is part of an expanding network of remote sensing satellites. Photo: Xinhua
Gaofen-13, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan, is part of an expanding network of remote sensing satellites. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China is sending more of its Gaofen satellites into space. Here’s why

  • The launch of Gaofen-13 continues a project that so far comprises more than 20 satellites, with a busy schedule of missions coming next
  • Part of a determined push into space by China, the satellites have multiple purposes, from mineral detection to defence

Topic |   Space
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:53pm, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Gaofen-13, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan, is part of an expanding network of remote sensing satellites. Photo: XinhuaGaofen-13, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan, is part of an expanding network of remote sensing satellites. Photo: Xinhua
Gaofen-13, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan, is part of an expanding network of remote sensing satellites. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE