US Air Force RC-135S planes last month disguised themselves as civilian aircraft, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: Handout
US Air Force RC-135S planes last month disguised themselves as civilian aircraft, according to a Beijing think tank. Photo: Handout
US sent 60 spy planes close to China in September: Beijing think tank

  • Marked rise in flights in Yellow Sea region between China and Korean peninsula, according to Chinese government-backed body
  • Increase in air refuelling may suggest United States is preparing for future long-distance missions in the South China Sea, it says

Kristin Huang
Updated: 1:28pm, 13 Oct, 2020

