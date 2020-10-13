President Xi Jinping visits the Marine Corps at a base in eastern Guangdong province on Tuesday. Photo: CCTVPresident Xi Jinping visits the Marine Corps at a base in eastern Guangdong province on Tuesday. Photo: CCTV
President Xi Jinping visits the Marine Corps at a base in eastern Guangdong province on Tuesday. Photo: CCTV
Xi Jinping tells marines to focus on ‘preparing to go to war’ in military base visit

  • President says they have ‘important responsibility’ to safeguard the country’s territory, sovereignty and maritime interests
  • He also went to Shantou, where he praised overseas Chinese for their contributions to the nation’s reforms

Updated: 11:30pm, 13 Oct, 2020

