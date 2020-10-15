The marine corps’ responsibilities are expanding as China’s interests grow around the globe. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn
China’s marine corps on notice to boost combat strength, analyst says
- Chinese president’s visit to base points to dissatisfaction with progress in amphibious wing, observers say
- Corps’ responsibilities are expanding as the country’s interests grow around the world
Topic | Diplomacy
The marine corps’ responsibilities are expanding as China’s interests grow around the globe. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn