The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry conducts one of the Taiwan Strait transits that the United States says supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. Photo: Facebook The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry conducts one of the Taiwan Strait transits that the United States says supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. Photo: Facebook
US warship’s Taiwan passage undermined peace and stability: Chinese military

  • People’s Liberation Army denounces ‘provocations and meddling’ after USS Barry conducts ‘routine’ transit
  • US Navy often holds such ‘freedom of navigation’ operations, drawing angry responses from Beijing

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 2:00pm, 15 Oct, 2020

