Video footage shows the kamikaze drones being test-launched last month. Photo: Weibo
China tests swarm of ‘suicide drones’ launched from a truck and helicopters
- Insider says the small fixed-wing unmanned aircraft was commissioned under Beijing’s military-civilian fusion strategy
- He doesn’t give details of the aircraft, but they appear to be similar to the country’s first tactical attack drone, according to video footage
Topic | Defence
Video footage shows the kamikaze drones being test-launched last month. Photo: Weibo