Video footage shows the kamikaze drones being test-launched last month. Photo: Weibo Video footage shows the kamikaze drones being test-launched last month. Photo: Weibo
Video footage shows the kamikaze drones being test-launched last month. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China tests swarm of ‘suicide drones’ launched from a truck and helicopters

  • Insider says the small fixed-wing unmanned aircraft was commissioned under Beijing’s military-civilian fusion strategy
  • He doesn’t give details of the aircraft, but they appear to be similar to the country’s first tactical attack drone, according to video footage

Topic |   Defence
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:04am, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Video footage shows the kamikaze drones being test-launched last month. Photo: Weibo Video footage shows the kamikaze drones being test-launched last month. Photo: Weibo
Video footage shows the kamikaze drones being test-launched last month. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE