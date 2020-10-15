A shipyard in northeast China where nuclear submarines are built has expanded, according to satellite imagery. Photo: Xinhua A shipyard in northeast China where nuclear submarines are built has expanded, according to satellite imagery. Photo: Xinhua
A shipyard in northeast China where nuclear submarines are built has expanded, according to satellite imagery. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China has expanded the shipyard where its nuclear submarines are built, satellite imagery shows

  • It reveals work on a new construction hall at the Bohai facility in Liaoning province, according to report
  • Extra shed could mean capacity to build four or five submarines at one time

Topic |   Defence
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A shipyard in northeast China where nuclear submarines are built has expanded, according to satellite imagery. Photo: Xinhua A shipyard in northeast China where nuclear submarines are built has expanded, according to satellite imagery. Photo: Xinhua
A shipyard in northeast China where nuclear submarines are built has expanded, according to satellite imagery. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE