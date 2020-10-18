A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
China /  Military

China’s military moves targeting Taiwan are more about intimidation than invasion, analysts say

  • Strategy is seen as a tolerable one for Beijing while it focuses on bigger issues like overhauling its economy and managing competition with Washington
  • ‘There is still no incentive for Beijing to provoke a war over Taiwan, since war would only make all of China’s problems far worse’

Topic |   Taiwan
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:00pm, 18 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
READ FULL ARTICLE