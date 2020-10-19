A still from a video purportedly showing a Chinese H-6N strategic bomber carrying the new missile. Photo: Weibo A still from a video purportedly showing a Chinese H-6N strategic bomber carrying the new missile. Photo: Weibo
A still from a video purportedly showing a Chinese H-6N strategic bomber carrying the new missile. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China boosts its attack range with launch of mysterious new hypersonic cruise missile, insiders say

  • Sources close to military and a social media video suggest PLA has weapon with greater speed and range than existing Changjian missiles
  • That could enable it to more effectively penetrate missile defence systems

Topic |   Defence
Kristin HuangWilliam Zheng
Kristin Huang and William Zheng

Updated: 9:41pm, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A still from a video purportedly showing a Chinese H-6N strategic bomber carrying the new missile. Photo: Weibo A still from a video purportedly showing a Chinese H-6N strategic bomber carrying the new missile. Photo: Weibo
A still from a video purportedly showing a Chinese H-6N strategic bomber carrying the new missile. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE