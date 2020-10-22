A UNI Air flight en route to the Pratas Islands was forced to turn back after being refused permission to enter Hong Kong airspace last week. Photo: Shutterstock. A UNI Air flight en route to the Pratas Islands was forced to turn back after being refused permission to enter Hong Kong airspace last week. Photo: Shutterstock.
South China Sea missile drills to blame for Taiwanese plane being turned back at Hong Kong, source says

  • ‘Dangerous activities’ cited by city’s civil aviation department as reason for blocking UNI Air flight last week was actually a PLA air-to-air missile exercise, insider says
  • Taiwanese aircraft was unable to climb to a safe enough height to be allowed entry into Hong Kong airspace, he says

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:00am, 22 Oct, 2020

