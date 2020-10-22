China has issued a draft revision to its national defence law after almost two years of deliberations. Photo: Reuters China has issued a draft revision to its national defence law after almost two years of deliberations. Photo: Reuters
China has issued a draft revision to its national defence law after almost two years of deliberations. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

China revises national defence law to enhance security

  • Main areas of concern are cybersecurity, space and technologies related to electromagnetics, document says
  • Changs ‘urgently needed’ to reflect heightened state of strategic rivalry around the world, defence minister says

Topic |   Diplomacy
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has issued a draft revision to its national defence law after almost two years of deliberations. Photo: Reuters China has issued a draft revision to its national defence law after almost two years of deliberations. Photo: Reuters
China has issued a draft revision to its national defence law after almost two years of deliberations. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE