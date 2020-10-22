Some of the missiles sold to Taiwan can hit targets 300km away. Photo: EPA Some of the missiles sold to Taiwan can hit targets 300km away. Photo: EPA
Some of the missiles sold to Taiwan can hit targets 300km away. Photo: EPA
Taiwan’s new US arms can reach mainland China: ‘a first but just a deterrent’

  • US$1.8 billion package includes first meaningful offensive systems sold to Taiwan since US switched diplomatic allegiance to Beijing in 1979, observer says
  • But the island is still seen as being on the defensive against the threat from the mainland’s military

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:15pm, 22 Oct, 2020

