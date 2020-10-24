China coastguard vessels are pictured at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in 2017. Photo: Reuters China coastguard vessels are pictured at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in 2017. Photo: Reuters
China coastguard vessels are pictured at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Non-military encounters in South China Sea to intensify if Philippines implements maritime militia plan, say observers

  • Manila’s navy chief announced last week that about 240 militiamen would be deployed to the contested waters of the Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands
  • Implementation of the plan remains unclear as the nation’s defence secretary says there is currently no government budget for it

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:42pm, 24 Oct, 2020

