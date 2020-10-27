The land-launched Harpoons will bolster Taiwan’s missile shield, which already includes the ship, submarine and air-launched versions. Photo: Boeing Defense
Latest US arms sale to Taiwan ‘will help island reach goal of being able to destroy half of any Chinese invasion force’
- The State Department has approved a US$2.4bn deal to supply the island with Harpoon anti-ship missiles to bolster its coastal defences
- Deal to supply Boeing-built weapons comes after China said it would sanction a subsidiary of the aerospace giant and three other US firms
Topic | Taiwan
