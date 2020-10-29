A Taiwanese air force pilot has died after reporting a mechanical problem shortly after take-off on a training mission. Photo: CNA
Pilot killed in Taiwan jet crash, all F-5E fighters grounded
- Training mission ends in tragedy with mechanical problem in right engine reported soon after take-off
- Ageing aircraft had been in service for more than 40 years
