The US defence secretary has dismissed reports American troops are preparing for an attack on China, according to Beijing. Photo: US Navy
US-China tensions: American troops not planning attack on Chinese territory, Beijing says
- Rumours of possible invasion began after US troops were seen wearing ‘drone over China’ patch on their uniforms during exercise in September
- But China’s defence ministry says matter was cleared up in recent talks with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper
