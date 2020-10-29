The US defence secretary has dismissed reports American troops are preparing for an attack on China, according to Beijing. Photo: US Navy The US defence secretary has dismissed reports American troops are preparing for an attack on China, according to Beijing. Photo: US Navy
The US defence secretary has dismissed reports American troops are preparing for an attack on China, according to Beijing. Photo: US Navy
US-China tensions: American troops not planning attack on Chinese territory, Beijing says

  • Rumours of possible invasion began after US troops were seen wearing ‘drone over China’ patch on their uniforms during exercise in September
  • But China’s defence ministry says matter was cleared up in recent talks with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper

Updated: 8:17pm, 29 Oct, 2020

