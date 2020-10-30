The plan calls for the PLA to become a fully modern force by 2027. Photo: Xinhua The plan calls for the PLA to become a fully modern force by 2027. Photo: Xinhua
The plan calls for the PLA to become a fully modern force by 2027. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

Why Taiwan may be a key factor in China’s military modernisation plan

  • A target for the PLA to become a fully modern force means it will have to match the US, which is seen as a key barrier to operations targeting the island
  • Military sources say the navy will need at least 3 operational carrier groups by then to deter American intervention

Topic |   Taiwan
Minnie ChanWilliam Zheng
Minnie Chan and William Zheng

Updated: 11:45pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The plan calls for the PLA to become a fully modern force by 2027. Photo: Xinhua The plan calls for the PLA to become a fully modern force by 2027. Photo: Xinhua
The plan calls for the PLA to become a fully modern force by 2027. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE