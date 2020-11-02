Taiwan has played down the possibility of an attack from the mainland during the US election season but says it is prepared for all eventualities. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan has played down the possibility of an attack from the mainland during the US election season but says it is prepared for all eventualities. Photo: EPA-EFE
US presidential election: Taiwan on alert for post-poll impact on ties with mainland China

  • Island’s foreign minister says Taipei is preparing for all outcomes from the US electoral race
  • No sign of deployments on the mainland signalling threat of conflict, he says

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:34pm, 2 Nov, 2020

