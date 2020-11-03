PLA trucks from the infantry brigade move into an army base near Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region last month. The Chinese military is looking at buying hi-tech devices, weapons and clothing from private firms to boost its operation against India. Photo: Reuters PLA trucks from the infantry brigade move into an army base near Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region last month. The Chinese military is looking at buying hi-tech devices, weapons and clothing from private firms to boost its operation against India. Photo: Reuters
China’s military looks beyond traditional suppliers to private innovators to give troops at India border the edge

  • 22 Chinese manufacturers invited by PLA to showcase advances in smart weapons, unmanned vehicles, drone jammers and more
  • Continued border tension with India in the Himalayas make auto-heating clothing and oxygen generators of particular interest to China as winter descends

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:33pm, 3 Nov, 2020

