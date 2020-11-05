China showed off its DF-17 missiles at last year’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP China showed off its DF-17 missiles at last year’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
China showed off its DF-17 missiles at last year’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
China /  Military

China-US rivalry: Beijing banking on ‘disruptive technologies’ for a military edge, observers say

  • Speeding up the development of ‘strategic forward-looking disruptive technologies’ is a focus of the country’s latest five-year plan
  • Testing of sixth-generation fighters, quantum radar systems and a prototype rail gun already under way, expert says

Topic |   US-China relations
Kristin HuangLiu Zhen
Kristin Huang and Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China showed off its DF-17 missiles at last year’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP China showed off its DF-17 missiles at last year’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
China showed off its DF-17 missiles at last year’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE