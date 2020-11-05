China showed off its DF-17 missiles at last year’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
China-US rivalry: Beijing banking on ‘disruptive technologies’ for a military edge, observers say
- Speeding up the development of ‘strategic forward-looking disruptive technologies’ is a focus of the country’s latest five-year plan
- Testing of sixth-generation fighters, quantum radar systems and a prototype rail gun already under way, expert says
Topic | US-China relations
China showed off its DF-17 missiles at last year’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP