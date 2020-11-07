The Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin prototype was first flown in 2016 and has been used to put stealth fighter technologies to the test. Photo: Wikipedia The Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin prototype was first flown in 2016 and has been used to put stealth fighter technologies to the test. Photo: Wikipedia
The Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin prototype was first flown in 2016 and has been used to put stealth fighter technologies to the test. Photo: Wikipedia
China’s military modernisation has pushed Japan to develop its own stealth fighter, analysts say

  • Defence ministry has chosen a contractor to develop the new F-X warplane as part of a programme to upgrade its ageing fleet
  • Beijing’s aggressive behaviour is seen as the ‘primary catalyst’ for Tokyo’s move

Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:00pm, 7 Nov, 2020

