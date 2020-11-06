A draft law would define the scope of powers for the China Coast Guard and its jurisdiction. Photo: Weibo A draft law would define the scope of powers for the China Coast Guard and its jurisdiction. Photo: Weibo
Draft law gives China Coastguard teeth to destroy foreign structures on its reefs and fire at maritime intruders

  • Civilian patrols would have power to guard Chinese-controlled reefs and islands, including artificial islands
  • As well as protecting Chinese maritime assets, the law would allow the coastguard to prevent terrorism, smuggling and environmental crimes

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 1:50pm, 6 Nov, 2020

A draft law would define the scope of powers for the China Coast Guard and its jurisdiction. Photo: Weibo
