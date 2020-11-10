US Defence Decretary Mark Esper was fired by US President Donald Trump on November 9. Esper was seen as ready to communicate with China. Photo: AFP
China-US tension: Beijing worries that Esper’s exit raises risk of military action and accidents
- Appointment of Christopher Miller as acting US defence secretary raises red flags, according to military observers
- Joint exercises this week between US marines and Taiwanese troops seen by Beijing as ‘challenging its bottom line’
