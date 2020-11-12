China has to apply smart technologies to the modernisation of the PLA, according to one its military leaders. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military modernisation must be driven by innovation, guidelines say
- PLA has to ‘keep pace with the developments of the times and emphasise the use of smart technologies’, vice-chairman of Central Military Commission says in five-year plan booklet
- China’s ‘defence capabilities do not match its status in the international community or its national security needs’, analyst says
