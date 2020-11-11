Christopher Miller has been named as the new head of the US defence department. Photo: Reuters Christopher Miller has been named as the new head of the US defence department. Photo: Reuters
Christopher Miller has been named as the new head of the US defence department. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

US-China relations: Pentagon changes could create fresh uncertainty on military issues, observers say

  • Three senior officials from the US defence department tendered their resignations after Pentagon boss Mark Esper was sacked by outgoing President Donald Trump
  • People’s Liberation Army source says Beijing is concerned Taiwan might try to take advantage of the disruption in the Pentagon

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:16pm, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Christopher Miller has been named as the new head of the US defence department. Photo: Reuters Christopher Miller has been named as the new head of the US defence department. Photo: Reuters
Christopher Miller has been named as the new head of the US defence department. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE