Christopher Miller has been named as the new head of the US defence department. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: Pentagon changes could create fresh uncertainty on military issues, observers say
- Three senior officials from the US defence department tendered their resignations after Pentagon boss Mark Esper was sacked by outgoing President Donald Trump
- People’s Liberation Army source says Beijing is concerned Taiwan might try to take advantage of the disruption in the Pentagon
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
