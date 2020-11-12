A new piece of Chinese legislation promises a better deal for the country’s former soldiers. Photo: AFP
China passes law to provide more support for former military personnel
- Legislation sets out rules on living allowances, jobs, vocational training, educational opportunities and health care services for veterans
- Being in the military should be seen as ‘a profession respected by the whole of society’, says chairman of the NPC, which approved the new law
Topic | National People's Congress (NPC)
A new piece of Chinese legislation promises a better deal for the country’s former soldiers. Photo: AFP