China aims to transition from “passively adapting to war to actively designing how a war is fought”. Photo: Reuters
As China’s military confidence grows, it’s now looking to ‘design’ how war is fought
- Official publication highlights strategic shift to become more proactive in seeking to shape military events
- That could push neighbours and the US to try to counterbalance its moves and prepare for a ‘pre-war period’, analysts say
