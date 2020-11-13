The report said small drone-like Chinese aircraft had entered Japan’s airspace around the disputed Senkaku Islands in 2017 and 2018. Photo: Kyodo The report said small drone-like Chinese aircraft had entered Japan’s airspace around the disputed Senkaku Islands in 2017 and 2018. Photo: Kyodo
China’s military aims to use AI to dominate in cyber and outer space, Japanese think tank warns

  • Defence ministry think tank says Beijing wants to match US by transforming PLA with the help of advanced technologies
  • China recognises the importance of information dominance in modern warfare, according to report

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:36pm, 13 Nov, 2020

