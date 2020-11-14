Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles take part in a parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘aircraft-carrier killer’ missiles successfully hit target ship in South China Sea, PLA insider reveals
- DF-26B and DF-21D missiles launched in August struck moving vessel close to Paracel Islands, former senior colonel Wang Xiangsui says
- ‘This is a warning to the US, asking it not to take any military risk,’ he says
