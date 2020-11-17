China’s JL-3 is estimated have a range of over 12,000km, putting the US well within reach from the Chinese coast. Photo: Handout China’s JL-3 is estimated have a range of over 12,000km, putting the US well within reach from the Chinese coast. Photo: Handout
China now has the nuclear strength to hit back at a first strike, former PLA colonel says

  • The military has built an ‘underground Great Wall’ of tunnels to hide and move its arsenal of ballistic missiles, Wang Xiangsui tells Moganshan forum
  • The defences add up to a credible ability to mount a second strike, resulting in a deterrent effect, he says

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Nov, 2020

