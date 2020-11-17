Two US Air Force B-1B bombers entered China’s ADIZ on Tuesday, according to an aviation tracking service. Photo: AP Two US Air Force B-1B bombers entered China’s ADIZ on Tuesday, according to an aviation tracking service. Photo: AP
China /  Military

US bombers enter China’s ADIZ as PLA Navy mounts massive exercises

  • Chinese navy conducts simultaneous drills in various theatre commands
  • Manoeuvres designed to show that the maritime force can mobilise personnel in different regions at once, analyst says

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:34pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
