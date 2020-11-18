Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighters after one of them went missing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighters after one of them went missing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighters after one of them went missing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Taiwan grounds its F-16 fighters as search goes on for missing jet, pilot

  • Aircraft will be remain out of service until a safety inspection has been completed, deputy defence minister Chang Che-ping says
  • But incident will not derail island’s ‘combat preparedness missions’, which will continue with F-CK-1 fighters taking the place of the F-16s, he says

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 5:30pm, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighters after one of them went missing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighters after one of them went missing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighters after one of them went missing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE