US-China relations: shooting down of mock ICBM was warning to Beijing, observers say

  • ‘SM-3 Block IIA interceptor test could be seen as a response to China launching two aircraft carrier killer missiles into the South China Sea,’ military expert Zhou Chenming says
  • US wanted to show its Asian allies it is still able to protect them, he says

Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan

Updated: 8:00pm, 18 Nov, 2020

A military expert says the US carried out the interceptor test to show it still has superior firepower in Asia. Photo: US Navy
