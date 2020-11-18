A military expert says the US carried out the interceptor test to show it still has superior firepower in Asia. Photo: US Navy
US-China relations: shooting down of mock ICBM was warning to Beijing, observers say
- ‘SM-3 Block IIA interceptor test could be seen as a response to China launching two aircraft carrier killer missiles into the South China Sea,’ military expert Zhou Chenming says
- US wanted to show its Asian allies it is still able to protect them, he says
Topic | South China Sea
A military expert says the US carried out the interceptor test to show it still has superior firepower in Asia. Photo: US Navy