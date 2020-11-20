A network of wells and heating systems means PLA soldiers stationed in the Himalayas now have access to safe drinking water and hot showers. Photo: Weibo A network of wells and heating systems means PLA soldiers stationed in the Himalayas now have access to safe drinking water and hot showers. Photo: Weibo
A network of wells and heating systems means PLA soldiers stationed in the Himalayas now have access to safe drinking water and hot showers. Photo: Weibo
China-India border dispute: PLA troops feel the heat … of a nice warm shower

  • Freshwater wells and solar-powered heating systems are making life a little more bearable for Chinese soldiers on a freezing front line
  • Improvements made possible thanks to a slew of new technologies, including seismic prospecting and satellite remote sensing to locate underground water sources, military newspaper says

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 20 Nov, 2020

