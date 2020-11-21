The US navy secretary said a fleet was needed “where it would be extremely relevant if, God forbid, we were to ever to get in any kind of a dust-up”. Photo: AFP/US Navy The US navy secretary said a fleet was needed “where it would be extremely relevant if, God forbid, we were to ever to get in any kind of a dust-up”. Photo: AFP/US Navy
The US navy secretary said a fleet was needed “where it would be extremely relevant if, God forbid, we were to ever to get in any kind of a dust-up”. Photo: AFP/US Navy
China /  Military

New US Indo-Pacific fleet ‘would be akin to grabbing China by the throat’, analyst says

  • US navy secretary has called for a new command to be formed ‘in the crossroads between the Indian and Pacific oceans’
  • But it could hurt Beijing’s growing interests in the region as it would cover key trade routes, according to military expert

Topic |   Diplomacy
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:25am, 21 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US navy secretary said a fleet was needed “where it would be extremely relevant if, God forbid, we were to ever to get in any kind of a dust-up”. Photo: AFP/US Navy The US navy secretary said a fleet was needed “where it would be extremely relevant if, God forbid, we were to ever to get in any kind of a dust-up”. Photo: AFP/US Navy
The US navy secretary said a fleet was needed “where it would be extremely relevant if, God forbid, we were to ever to get in any kind of a dust-up”. Photo: AFP/US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE