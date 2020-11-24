President Tsai Ing-wen said the made-in-Taiwan submarine was being rolled out “despite all the odds”. Photo: Reuters President Tsai Ing-wen said the made-in-Taiwan submarine was being rolled out “despite all the odds”. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

Taiwan starts building submarine fleet amid military threats from Beijing

  • Domestically developed vessels will have US combat systems, with the first to be delivered to the navy by 2025
  • President Tsai Ing-wen says it’s a ‘milestone’ for the defence industry and shows Taipei’s determination to safeguard sovereignty

Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Nov, 2020

