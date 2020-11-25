PLA warplanes have entered Taiwan’s air defence zone in recent months, and Beijing may be considering an ADIZ near the self-ruled island, according to an observer. Photo: EPA-EFE/Taiwanese defence ministry
South China Sea: Beijing ‘doesn’t want to upset neighbours’ with air defence zone
- Think tank report says perception that ADIZ will be declared is ‘misinterpretation and conjecture’
- Situation is ‘complicated’ and China doesn’t see the need to make such a controversial move, according to analysts
Topic | South China Sea
