PLA warplanes have entered Taiwan’s air defence zone in recent months, and Beijing may be considering an ADIZ near the self-ruled island, according to an observer. Photo: EPA-EFE/Taiwanese defence ministry PLA warplanes have entered Taiwan’s air defence zone in recent months, and Beijing may be considering an ADIZ near the self-ruled island, according to an observer. Photo: EPA-EFE/Taiwanese defence ministry
South China Sea: Beijing ‘doesn’t want to upset neighbours’ with air defence zone

  • Think tank report says perception that ADIZ will be declared is ‘misinterpretation and conjecture’
  • Situation is ‘complicated’ and China doesn’t see the need to make such a controversial move, according to analysts

Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
