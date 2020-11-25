The new engines will give the Y-20 a greater range and capacity. Photo: 81.com The new engines will give the Y-20 a greater range and capacity. Photo: 81.com
The new engines will give the Y-20 a greater range and capacity. Photo: 81.com
China /  Military

Chinese military testing home-made engines for Y-20 transport planes that will allow them to carry most advanced 99A tanks to battlefield

  • Many of China’s war planes still rely on Russian engines, but the home-made version could increase the transporter’s range and capacity
  • Planes will now be able to transport the country’s main battle tank, the 99A, around the world

Topic |   China’s military
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:42pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The new engines will give the Y-20 a greater range and capacity. Photo: 81.com The new engines will give the Y-20 a greater range and capacity. Photo: 81.com
The new engines will give the Y-20 a greater range and capacity. Photo: 81.com
READ FULL ARTICLE