The new engines will give the Y-20 a greater range and capacity. Photo: 81.com
Chinese military testing home-made engines for Y-20 transport planes that will allow them to carry most advanced 99A tanks to battlefield
- Many of China’s war planes still rely on Russian engines, but the home-made version could increase the transporter’s range and capacity
- Planes will now be able to transport the country’s main battle tank, the 99A, around the world
Topic | China’s military
