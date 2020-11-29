A model of the prototype submarine at a shipyard in southern Taiwan. Photo: AP
Taiwan starts building its own submarines despite questions over ability to deter attacks from mainland China
- The island plans to construct eight vessels – a figure dwarfed by China’s current fleet of 60 subs
- Supporters of the project say they can still help stop invasion from the Chinese mainland under the asymmetric warfare strategy
Topic | Taiwan
