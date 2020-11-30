The ruling Communist Party wants the PLA to be modernised by 2027 and a world-class military by 2050 but training and a lack of combat experience are deemed key obstacles. Photo: Xinhua The ruling Communist Party wants the PLA to be modernised by 2027 and a world-class military by 2050 but training and a lack of combat experience are deemed key obstacles. Photo: Xinhua
The ruling Communist Party wants the PLA to be modernised by 2027 and a world-class military by 2050 but training and a lack of combat experience are deemed key obstacles. Photo: Xinhua
China military: ‘leaders’ lack of combat experience’ a drag on modernisation drive

  • PLA training guideline tries to close gap between today’s Chinese troops and the rapid move towards advanced weapons systems
  • Unlike Russian and American defence forces, China’s military has not seen real combat since the 1980s, leading to a lack of warfare knowledge

Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Nov, 2020

