China has the world’s largest army, with more than 2 million active personnel. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
How China is pushing forward its plan for a powerful, modern military
- Beijing wants the People’s Liberation Army to be ‘fully modernised’ by 2027, the centenary of its founding during the civil war
- It’s been downsized and restructured, while the government spends more to develop advanced weapons and technologies like artificial intelligence
Topic | China's military weapons
China has the world’s largest army, with more than 2 million active personnel. Photo: Reuters