Footage of PLA troops trekking in the Nyenchen Tanglha mountain range was aired on Chinese state television on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo Footage of PLA troops trekking in the Nyenchen Tanglha mountain range was aired on Chinese state television on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
Footage of PLA troops trekking in the Nyenchen Tanglha mountain range was aired on Chinese state television on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China’s military trains in Tibetan plateau amid border dispute with India

  • Long-distance trek and live-fire exercise highlighted on Chinese state television
  • Checkpoints have also reportedly been equipped with new hi-tech surveillance gear

Topic |   China-India relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:12pm, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Footage of PLA troops trekking in the Nyenchen Tanglha mountain range was aired on Chinese state television on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo Footage of PLA troops trekking in the Nyenchen Tanglha mountain range was aired on Chinese state television on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
Footage of PLA troops trekking in the Nyenchen Tanglha mountain range was aired on Chinese state television on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE