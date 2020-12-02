Footage of PLA troops trekking in the Nyenchen Tanglha mountain range was aired on Chinese state television on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
China’s military trains in Tibetan plateau amid border dispute with India
- Long-distance trek and live-fire exercise highlighted on Chinese state television
- Checkpoints have also reportedly been equipped with new hi-tech surveillance gear
Topic | China-India relations
