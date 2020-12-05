China built seven permanent islands in the South China Sea between 2013 and 2017. Photo: AP China built seven permanent islands in the South China Sea between 2013 and 2017. Photo: AP
South China Sea: how a Spratlys radar system could give the PLA an information edge

  • Beijing’s crisis management plans to deal with rising US-China tensions include its artificial structures in the disputed area
  • Communications network aims for information superiority in the region but remote location makes them vulnerable

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Dec, 2020

