China has also built airstrips and other military facilities on the artificial islands. Photo: AP China has also built airstrips and other military facilities on the artificial islands. Photo: AP
China has also built airstrips and other military facilities on the artificial islands. Photo: AP
China /  Military

Beijing’s South China Sea military bases ‘are vulnerable to attack and will be of little use in a war’

  • China’s facilities in the disputed Spratly Islands have alarmed its rival claimants, but a military magazine says they have significant weaknesses
  • Article argues their size and location makes them hard to defend and their airstrips are too small to be effective

Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:00am, 6 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has also built airstrips and other military facilities on the artificial islands. Photo: AP China has also built airstrips and other military facilities on the artificial islands. Photo: AP
China has also built airstrips and other military facilities on the artificial islands. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE