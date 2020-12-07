Taiwan’s powerful long-range radar system can detect a missile launched from 5,000km away. Photo: Handout
Taiwan, US count on giant radar system for early warning if PLA attacks
- It would play a key role in an attack across the strait, or if China’s nuclear submarines launched missiles at US bases in Japan and Guam, analysts say
- Critics have called it a facility built for the United States and questioned the cost
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s powerful long-range radar system can detect a missile launched from 5,000km away. Photo: Handout