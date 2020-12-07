An AG600 "Kunlong" amphibious aircraft developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) which has ranked sixth in a report into the world’s top 25 arms manufacturers. Photo: Xinhua An AG600 "Kunlong" amphibious aircraft developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) which has ranked sixth in a report into the world’s top 25 arms manufacturers. Photo: Xinhua
PLA reforms drive China into second place after US in global arms market

  • Biggest 25 weapons manufacturers named in Swedish report saw total sales rise to US$361 billion
  • Six American and three Chinese firms dominate the top 10 spots in world ranking

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:56am, 7 Dec, 2020

An AG600 "Kunlong" amphibious aircraft developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) which has ranked sixth in a report into the world’s top 25 arms manufacturers. Photo: Xinhua
