The AR-500B lightweight helicopter drone during its first test flight last month. Photo: China Helicopter Research and Development Institute
China’s first ship-borne helicopter drone makes maiden flight
- AR-500B, designed to monitor vast maritime areas, successfully completed half-hour test at facility in Jiangxi
- Lightweight unmanned aerial vehicle could be used by both warships and coastguard vessels in South China and East China seas
Topic | China's military weapons
