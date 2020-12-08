The AR-500B lightweight helicopter drone during its first test flight last month. Photo: China Helicopter Research and Development Institute The AR-500B lightweight helicopter drone during its first test flight last month. Photo: China Helicopter Research and Development Institute
The AR-500B lightweight helicopter drone during its first test flight last month. Photo: China Helicopter Research and Development Institute
China /  Military

China’s first ship-borne helicopter drone makes maiden flight

  • AR-500B, designed to monitor vast maritime areas, successfully completed half-hour test at facility in Jiangxi
  • Lightweight unmanned aerial vehicle could be used by both warships and coastguard vessels in South China and East China seas

Topic |   China's military weapons
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:57am, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The AR-500B lightweight helicopter drone during its first test flight last month. Photo: China Helicopter Research and Development Institute The AR-500B lightweight helicopter drone during its first test flight last month. Photo: China Helicopter Research and Development Institute
The AR-500B lightweight helicopter drone during its first test flight last month. Photo: China Helicopter Research and Development Institute
READ FULL ARTICLE