An armed helicopter lands on a deck in a PLA live-fire exercise in the South China Sea last month. Photo: PLA Navy
China’s first Type 075 ship to be based in Hainan amid South China Sea tension
- The vessel, China’s largest amphibious assault ship, could be used as a landing platform for air strikes against Taiwan, observers say
- The Chinese military recently said it had staged a live-fire drill in the South China Sea, with photos showing an armed helicopter landing on a deck
Topic | South China Sea
