China is planning to boost its fleet of Type 054A guided-missile stealth frigates to 50 by 2030. Photo: Handout China is planning to boost its fleet of Type 054A guided-missile stealth frigates to 50 by 2030. Photo: Handout
China is planning to boost its fleet of Type 054A guided-missile stealth frigates to 50 by 2030. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China’s military: pressure from US can help drive PLA’s modernisation, observers say

  • Next phase is to build ‘more aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates and other ships to narrow gap with the US’, ex-instructor at Taiwan’s Naval Academy says
  • Two sides should ‘focus on crisis management, and preventing misunderstanding and misjudgment’, military expert says

Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:51am, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is planning to boost its fleet of Type 054A guided-missile stealth frigates to 50 by 2030. Photo: Handout China is planning to boost its fleet of Type 054A guided-missile stealth frigates to 50 by 2030. Photo: Handout
China is planning to boost its fleet of Type 054A guided-missile stealth frigates to 50 by 2030. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE