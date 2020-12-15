Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen disembarks after inspecting a ship during the naming ceremony for the Ta Jiang corvette. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen disembarks after inspecting a ship during the naming ceremony for the Ta Jiang corvette. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Taiwan launches ‘carrier killer’ corvette as it strengthens defences against mainland China attack

  • The Ta Jiang is armed with anti-ship missiles and stealth technology that will allow it take out much larger vessels
  • The domestically produced warship, along with a new high-speed minelayer, are part of a programme to develop the island’s asymmetric warfare capacity

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Dec, 2020

